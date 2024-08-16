Agenus Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($10.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W cut Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Agenus from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $670,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

