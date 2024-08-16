Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Air Industries Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

