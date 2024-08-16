Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.74. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 82,558 shares.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

