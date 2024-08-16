Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.28.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

