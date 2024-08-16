Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 219,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 180,935 call options.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.