Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 1,185,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,697,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

