Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.