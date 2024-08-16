Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of AMBO opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.