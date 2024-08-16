Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 5.1 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.68.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

