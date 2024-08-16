American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up to $90.28

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.28, but opened at $93.28. American Woodmark shares last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 3,094 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

