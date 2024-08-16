Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Trading Up 0.9%

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.43. 10,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 19,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The stock has a market cap of $80.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

