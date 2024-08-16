AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.57. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

