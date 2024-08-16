Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWH. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.