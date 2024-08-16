Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWH. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.