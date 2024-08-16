Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $65.17

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

