Analyzing New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Age Metals and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 4 7 0 2.64

Vale has a consensus target price of $16.72, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Age Metals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Vale $42.06 billion 1.09 $7.98 billion $1.81 5.64

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -5.09% -4.88% Vale 23.07% 22.23% 9.71%

Summary

Vale beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

