Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-2.5% yr/yr to ~$4.37-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

