Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.36.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

