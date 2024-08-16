Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $250.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.