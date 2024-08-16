Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 352.28 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.53). 16,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 80,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.64 million, a PE ratio of 4,431.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Featured Stories

