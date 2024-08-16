Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

