Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.01. Aris Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 52,840 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million and a P/E ratio of 82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth $220,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

