Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

