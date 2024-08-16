ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $123.79

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $128.82. ARM shares last traded at $125.42, with a volume of 1,966,596 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

