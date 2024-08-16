ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.62 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

