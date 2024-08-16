AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Christopher Harris Buys 5,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00.
Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.44 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.20 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.