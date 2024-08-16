AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Christopher Harris Buys 5,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.44 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.20 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

