AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.
ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.
In related news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
