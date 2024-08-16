AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$21.75

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.11.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$14.20 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

