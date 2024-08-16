AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$17.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACQ. CIBC cut AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.47. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

