Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $250.21 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,116,000 after buying an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

