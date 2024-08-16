Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Autodesk Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $250.21 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
