Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Head to Head Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $138.49 million 2.56 $25.39 million $5.13 12.56 Axos Financial $1.07 billion 3.30 $307.17 million $7.37 8.43

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 18.41% 13.82% 1.16% Axos Financial 23.96% 18.57% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Northrim BanCorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

