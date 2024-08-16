B. Riley Boosts DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Price Target to $26.00

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDI. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

