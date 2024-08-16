B. Riley Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.