B. Riley Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $21.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSTR. Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Thalman bought 2,500 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

See Also

