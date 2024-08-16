Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.