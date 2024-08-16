Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $58.84 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

