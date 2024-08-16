Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 4,516 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.