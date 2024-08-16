Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 107,935 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1,079.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,935 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Plug Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

