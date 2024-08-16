Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

