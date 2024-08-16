Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $424.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.88 and a 200 day moving average of $420.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

