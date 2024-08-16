Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

