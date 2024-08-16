Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

