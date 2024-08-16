Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 6,259 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TRP opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.