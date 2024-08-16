Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 855 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.66.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

