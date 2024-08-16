Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $240,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $321.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $335.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

