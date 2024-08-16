Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $241,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Autodesk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.79 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.