Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $260,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.