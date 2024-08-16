Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $292,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

HOOD opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,246 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,917 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

