Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $285,000 Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $153.12 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.