Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 81,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 606.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

