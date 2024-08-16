Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $590.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $593.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

